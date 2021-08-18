Indiana hospital remodel to include updating ASC

Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Ind., is modifying a remodeling plan to include an update to an ASC, Inside Indiana Business reported Aug. 17.

As planned, Parkview will construct a three-story outpatient center offering imaging services, specialty care practices and clinics, among other services.

Under the redesign, an existing ASC will be remodeled to include more surgery and procedure rooms.

The new facilities are slated to create 160 new jobs. All construction is expected to be complete by 2023.