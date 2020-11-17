Illinois orthopedic group's Wisconsin surgery center plan advances, faces opposition

The Beloit Plan Commission will consider a proposal from OrthoIllinois to build a 25,605-square-foot surgery center in Beloit, Wis., the Beloit Daily News reports.

The Rockford, Ill.-based practice is seeking a conditional-use permit to develop the office. The business park is currently zoned for general manufacturing.

OrthoIllinois plans to perform up to 30 outpatient surgeries weekly. The ASC will have four operating rooms, 12 patient recovery rooms, a post-anesthesia care unit and a sterile processing department. The center would be able to house 10 patients overnight per week, if needed.

Opponents object to the surgery center's plan to offer overnight stays and to the center's payer mix. It's unclear if OrthoIllinois plans to accept Medicare patients, but opponents do not believe it will.

The Beloit Planning and Building Services Division recommends the commission approve the project with conditions that OrthoIllinois meet all the city's ordinance requirements.

More articles on surgery centers:

The most controversial trends in spine from 10 surgeons

Dr. Ali Baaj to build UArizona-Banner spine program from scratch in new role

Investment firm bets big on spine device company that rejected Stryker takeover

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.