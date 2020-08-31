Eye-focused ASC opening in North Carolina — 3 quick points

An ophthalmology ASC is being developed in Winston-Salem, N.C., according to Davie Construction Co., a company involved in the project.

Three quick points:

1. Dubbed Summit Eye Care Surgery Center, the facility will open on the second floor of Summit Eye Care.

2. Summit Eye Care Surgery Center is intended to provide "advanced surgical procedures in a caring, comfortable and convenient environment."

3. Vic Khemsara, MD, and his team are expected to announce an opening date soon.

