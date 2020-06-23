Developer building Florida medical office complex with ASC

A developer is expanding a medical office building in Naples, Fla., building an addition onto the space, Business Observer reports.

What you should know:

1. The three-story addition to the complex will be 27,773 square feet and will feature an ASC.

2. The first floor will have medical offices, exam rooms and an MRI machine; the second floor will have additional medical office spaces; and the third floor will have an ASC.

3. The ASC will have two operating rooms, two procedure rooms and a recovery space.

