Developer building Florida medical office complex with ASC
A developer is expanding a medical office building in Naples, Fla., building an addition onto the space, Business Observer reports.
What you should know:
1. The three-story addition to the complex will be 27,773 square feet and will feature an ASC.
2. The first floor will have medical offices, exam rooms and an MRI machine; the second floor will have additional medical office spaces; and the third floor will have an ASC.
3. The ASC will have two operating rooms, two procedure rooms and a recovery space.
