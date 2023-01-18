Construction begins on 1st medical school in Charlotte, N.C.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health has partnered with Wake Forest University to break ground on the first medical school in the city of Charlotte, according to a Jan. 17 report from NPR affiliate WFAE.

Charlotte is currently the largest U.S. city without a four-year medical school. The new facility will be located near Atrium's main hospital campus.

The Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte will accept its first class in 2024. The campus can support more than 3,500 students.

The medical school building will total 60,000 square feet and will be located in Charlotte's upcoming innovation district known as the Pearl.