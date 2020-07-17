Chicago health system wants to relocate outpatient, GI services for $40M

Chicago-based Sinai Health System is seeking state approval to spend $40.1 million to relocate its outpatient surgery, gastroenterology and end-stage renal disease units into a new mixed-use development across the street from the hospital, Crain's Chicago Business reports.

What you should know:

1. The health system said the portion of the building housing these three units "is very dated, is difficult to access by patients and families and no longer provides a contemporary setting."

2. The Illinois health board is expected to vote on the relocation proposal later in the year.

3. The health system recently received a $7 million grant from the city to develop an ASC. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.



More articles on surgery centers:

Hybrid ASC is up and running with 43 cardiac partners: 6 things to know

Florida ASC closes real-estate sale-leaseback transaction: 4 details

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.