Cardiac, vascular ASC to open in Texas — 3 insights

Rhythm Endovascular & Heart ASC is on track to open Feb. 1 in San Antonio, according to Cliff Crossett, CEO of Kingwood, Texas-based U.S. Cardio Partners.

Three things to know:

1. U.S. Cardio Partners, a management services organization, is opening the cardiac and vascular ASC in partnership with physicians.

2. The ASC will be equipped with two catheterization labs, one operating room and 11 preoperative and postoperative beds.

3. Earlier this year, U.S. Cardio Partners opened a hybrid ASC and catheterization lab with 43 cardiac specialists signed on as partners.

