Behind recent ASC opposition 

From Revolutionary War graves to traffic, here's who's behind the opposition of four ASCs and medical office buildings in the last year:

1. In June, a proposed ASC in Glen Carbon, Ill., faced vocal resident opposition at a zoning commission meeting. Nearly a dozen residents attended the meeting to express concern about the development of the 40,000-square-foot ASC. Residents expressed concerns about the increase in traffic, stormwater drainage, effects on property values and increased lighting from the development.

The plan is for Maryville's Mid-America Plastic Surgery Center, owned by Ryan Diederich, MD, to relocate and build a new facility.

2. In April, a planned 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Greensboro, N.C., faced opposition from residents over possible Revolutionary War soldiers' graves. In 1781, 24 soldiers died in a Revolutionary War battle on the same land, with opponents claiming the lot could contain buried soldiers.

A third-party archaeological firm assessed the site for potential graves, determining their presence was unlikely. The City Council voted unanimously to approve the medical office building rezoning.

3. In August, a $67 million, 163,000-square foot medical complex under construction in Amherst, N.Y., faced criticism from the town's residents. Some residents told The Buffalo News the negotiations were unfavorable to taxpayers, and that they are worried the complex is unnecessarily taking away parkland and displacing young athletes. Residents are concerned the town will have to spend millions to build new football, softball and baseball fields that are being eliminated by the development, according to the report.

The medical complex is tied to UBMD Physicians' Group and Kaleida Health — both based in Buffalo, N.Y. — and is being developed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. Despite the opposition, the project is still under construction.