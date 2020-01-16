Baylor, Scott & White opens $80M hospital, surgery center — 5 insights

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health expanded into Austin, Texas, building a hospital with a surgery center and a 24-hour emergency room, The Statesman reports.

What you should know:

1. The nonprofit health system spent $80 million on the facility.

2. This is Baylor Scott & White's eighth hospital. It also operates several health clinics in the area.

3. Administrators do not have patient estimates for the four-story facility, but the hospital does have 25 patient rooms with telemedicine capabilities.

4. The facility also specializes in breast care services, to meet demand from the community.

5. Only three floors of the hospital are open currently. The fourth floor was left intentionally empty to accommodate growing demand for future services.

