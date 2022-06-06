ASC competition heating up in Colorado city

Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health received approval on May 25 to build an 80,000-square-foot ASC, nine days before another outpatient project broke ground in the city, according to the Montrose Press.

Five things to know:

1. Colorado Outdoors Medical Center, a 50,000-square-foot facility, broke ground June 2 and aims to provide various surgical specialties as well as cancer and urgent care.

2. Montrose Regional's planned freestanding ASC will provide several surgical specialties in addition to lab, physical therapy, medical imaging and mammography services.

3. NexCore, a healthcare real estate company, will develop the surgery center on land it will lease from Montrose Regional. Some hospital services will be moved to the ASC, freeing up space on the main campus.

4. Cedar Point Health, a local physician-owned group, will lease 20,000 square feet on the second floor of the facility, where it plans to consolidate its three medical practices, according to the report.

5. Montrose Regional, which also has a 51 percent ownership stake in Black Canyon Surgical Center, also in Montrose, is expected to break ground on the new ASC in August. The facility is projected to open in late 2023.