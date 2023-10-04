ASC activity in the South: 3 notes

Here are three updates on ASC activity in the South that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 12:

1. Asheville, N.C.-based GenesisCare Surgical Specialists will close after its private equity-backed management company GenesisCare filed for bankruptcy.

2. North Carolina state regulators have set a public hearing date for Oct. 16 to discuss Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's request to move forward with the construction of an ASC.

3. Kelsey-Seybold Clinic plans to renovate and expand its Houston-based Cypress Clinic, adding a second 120,000-square-foot professional building with space for an ASC.