ASC activity heats up in California

Here are three updates on ASC activity in California that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 1:

1. San Diego-based Palomar Health opened an ASC in partnership with Deerfield, Ill.-based ASC operator SCA Health in Escondido.

2. Surgery Ventures, through a joint venture with more than 50 physicians, opened Silicon Valley Surgery Center in Campbell.

3. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which consists of four hospitals and two ASCs across Southern California.