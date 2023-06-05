AdventHealth opens 30K-square-foot medical office building

AdventHealth has opened a 30,000-square-foot medical office building in Palm Coast, Fla., according to a June 3 report from the Observer.

The office building is attached to the new AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway hospital, which is set to open in early August. The 100-bed hospital will be Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's second in the county.

The new medical office building has state-of-the-art equipment, including an orthopedic suite with an X-ray machine.

Physicians will be joining the new medical office building in phases, with the first few joining this month.

The new buildings will be able to withstand a Category 4 hurricane, according to the report.