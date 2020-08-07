$86M VA outpatient center to open in Nebraska

An $86 million outpatient facility for veterans is on track to open this month in Omaha, Neb., according to REBusiness Online.

What you should know:

1. The Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center includes seven primary care units, an outpatient surgery suite, a specialty medicine unit and a women's health clinic.

2. The 157,000-square-foot facility is connected to the existing 12-story VA Medical Campus.

3. McCarthy Building Cos. completed construction four months ahead of schedule.

4. The project was partially funded through a public-private partnership between the VA and Veterans Ambulatory Center Development Corp., a nonprofit group.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.