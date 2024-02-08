8 ASCs opening in Florida, California and New York

Here are eight openings and expansions of ASCs and medical buildings in Florida, California and New York that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 5:

1. A new ASC in Orlando, Fla., secured $22.5 million in funding from Raleigh, N.C.-based First Citizens Bank.

2. Jacksonville Beach, Fla.-based Horizon Surgery Center — the first joint ASC between Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health and ASC management organization Compass Surgical Partners — is set to open in early February.

3. Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health plans to open a new medical office building in Port Orange, Fla., by the end of 2024.

4. New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a 260,000-square-foot ambulatory center in Garden City, N.Y., in a former Bloomingdale's and Sears building.

5. Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health opened an ambulatory care center in Riverhead, N.Y.

6. Chula Vista, Calif.-based Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Medical Center is adding a two-story medical office building as part of an $86 million expansion project.

7. St. John's Episcopal Hospital debuted a new ambulatory clinic in Far Rockaway, N.Y., inside its four-story clinical learning center.

8. Tritec Building Company completed a $3 million expansion and renovation project on a medical office building in East Setauket, N.Y., that houses North Suffolk Cardiology.