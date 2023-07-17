5 ASCs opening in California in 45 days

Here are five California ASCs that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on since June 6:

1. Sutter Health completed construction of a 69,000-square-foot ambulatory care center and surgery center in Silicon Valley as part of its broader plan to build more than two dozen ambulatory care centers in the region over the next four years.

2. Consulting firm QK submitted a plan for a mixed-use project that includes a 22,525-square-foot ASC in Hanford.

3. Lestonnac Free Clinic is opening a free outpatient surgery center for patients with a low income and no health insurance in Orange.

4. Sutter Health broke ground on a four-story, 100,000-square-foot medical office building in Roseville in partnership with healthcare real estate developer PMB.

5. Covenant Physician Partners expanded its footprint in Southern California through a new merger with Los Angeles-based Wilshire Center for Ambulatory Surgery.