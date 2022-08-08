4 new joint venture ASC deals

Becker's has reported on four joint-venture ASC deals in the last 30 days, all involving a health system as one of the partners.

Four recent joint-venture ASC deals:

1. Gastroenterology-focused ASC management service organization PE GI Solutions and Mountainside, N.J.-based Garden State Endoscopy, a 14-physician practice, have formed a joint venture with Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas in West Orange, N.J.

2. Carolina Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, OrthoCarolina and Neuroscience & Spine Center of the Carolinas are partnering with Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health to build a joint venture orthopedic and spine ASC, the health system said July 20.

3. Winfield, Ala.-based Northwest Regional Health and UAB Medicine, based in Birmingham, are partnering for a new surgery center. The facility will be located in Winfield, UAB said Aug. 3. It will be led by Greg Kennedy, MD, PhD, UAB Heersink School of Medicine's gastrointestinal surgery division director and John H. Blue Chair of General Surgery.

4. Olathe (Kan.) Health is kicking off a $70 million expansion that will include two ASCs. One of the centers, Omni Outpatient Surgery, will be a 15,000-square-foot joint venture between physicians and the health system. It is being built inside a bank building in Overland Park and is the system's first off-campus surgery center.