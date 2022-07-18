PE GI Solutions, Garden State Endoscopy form joint venture with Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas

Gastroenterology-focused ASC management service organization PE GI Solutions and Mountainside, N.J.-based Garden State Endoscopy, a 14-physician practice, have formed a joint venture with Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas in West Orange, N.J.

The joint venture with New Jersey's largest healthcare system makes Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Garden State Endoscopy's hospital system partner, according to a March 29 news release from PE GI solutions.

The partnership will allow all parties to work toward scaling growth in New Jersey, according to the news release.