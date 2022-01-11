$3M independent ASC proposal to be reviewed by Vermont board

A proposed $3 million independent ASC in Colchester, Vt., is scheduled for review this month, the VTDigger reported Jan. 11.

The 9,000-square-foot Collaborative Surgery Center could accommodate around 2,000 or more outpatient surgeries a year. If approved by the Green Mountain Care Board, which has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 26, construction is slated for completion in the next 12 to 18 months.

The small, specialized ASC could save patients thousands of dollars, according to the VTDigger, with procedures expected to cost ​​$900 to $4,000 less than surgeries at a hospital.

The community has recently experienced a loss of surgery sites. The University of Vermont Medical Center canceled and delayed surgeries in December due to lack of staff, and the hospital’s ASC at its Fanny Allen campus has been closed since November 2020.The hospital said it plans to reopen and later replace the surgical center with a larger facility.