$19M OrthoIllinois ASC in Wisconsin on track for 2023 opening 

OrthoIllinois' plan to open a $19 million surgery center in Beloit, Wis., is on track for a spring 2023 opening despite another appeal to the city of Beloit from Beloit Health System, the city's largest employer, the Beloit Daily News reported March 10.

The health system filed the appeal to the Beloit Board of Appeals in mid-February, a month after the Beloit City Council approved the ASC in the city.

The plan for the surgery center is nearly identical to the practice's original plan for an ASC in a different location, OrthoIllinois CEO Anthony Brown told the Daily News. OrthoIllinois submitted plans for the ASC in 2020, which was followed by a dispute over zoning and strong opposition from the Beloit Health System. OrthoIllinois eventually withdrew its application for that site and resubmitted with a different location.

If completed, the ASC will be called OrthoWisconsin, and would represent OrthoIllinois' first location outside its home state. The ASC plans to facilitate up to 30 surgeries a week and will have four operating rooms, 12 recovery rooms and the capacity to keep patients overnight.