11-building portfolio with ASCs sold to Chicago investment firm

An 11-building portfolio of medical offices in Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota and Wisconsin was sold by real estate manager Ryan Companies, the Minneapolis/St.Paul Business Journal reported Jan. 10.

The portfolio, totaling 500,778 square feet, comprises single and multitenant medical offices, ASCs and an integrated service center.

The price of the sale and a list of the buildings involved were not disclosed.

This is the 17th transaction between Ryan Companies and the buyer, Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street.