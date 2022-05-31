Why this Cardinal Health consultant is excited for the ambulatory market's future

Marvella Thomas serves as the senior consultant for clinical operations of ambulatory surgery at Cardinal Health.

Ms. Thomas will serve on the panel "What ASC Employees Really Want Today" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

Question: What are you most excited about right now?

Marvella Thomas: This is an exciting time for the ambulatory market. The opportunity for growth and positive recognition within the healthcare community is significant. COVID-19 pushed a number of additional procedures and surgeons out of the acute space and into our environment. Our centers met the challenge of this rapid growth and provided excellent care and support to patients and practitioners. We proved that we had the resources and ability to meet the challenge of more procedures and more complex procedures. The support we provided during the difficult time of the pandemic has opened the door for continued and accelerated growth in our market.