Why 1 spine surgeon sees independent practice as a growing trend

Vivek Mohan, MD, serves as a spine surgeon at the Orthopedic Spine Institute in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Dr. Mohan will serve on the panels "Cervical Spine Surgery: Most Interesting Innovations Today" and "The New Work-Life Balance: Best Ideas to Meet Staff and Physician Needs" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

Dr. Vivek Mohan: The mergers and acquisitions of insurance companies and [third-party administrators] are causing chaos in the marketplace this year with changes in contracts and fees unbeknownst to the providers. This trend will likely continue in 2023 but lead to significant pushback from physicians, groups and hospitals.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

VM: Nontraditional investments are currently the best option in this economy.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

VM: I am excited to see an increase in independent practitioners and small groups, though it is still a small percentage. I feel this will be a growing trend as hospitals and large organizations cannot quickly adapt to a rapidly changing healthcare environment while trying to accommodate physicians' and nurses' professional and lifestyle goals.