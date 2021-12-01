Who leads CMS? 4 executives driving policy

CMS has a massive influence on ASC's ability to secure reimbursements, and the agency's recent decision to remove 255 procedures from the ASC-payable list confused and frustrated many industry leaders.

Here are four CMS leaders to know:

1. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure was confirmed as CMS administrator in May. The first Black woman to lead the agency, she has experience in public service and private consulting, including serving as managing director of consulting firm Manatt Health. Under former President Barack Obama, she served as deputy director of policy and regulation at the CMS Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight.

2. Jonathan Blum currently serves as principal deputy administrator and chief operating officer. He oversees CMS program policy planning and implementation and day-to-day operations. He served as deputy administrator and director of the Center of Medicare from 2009 to 2014. He also has worked as a strategy and management consultant and vice president for medical affairs at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield.

3. Erin Richardson is chief of staff in the CMS Office of the Administrator. Previously, she was senior vice president and counsel at the Federation of American Hospitals and a senior policy adviser at the White House Domestic Policy Council.

4. Karen Jackson is the CMS deputy chief operating officer. In her role, she provides executive leadership for CMS functions, including information technology, budget, human capital, security, contracting and acquisition, risk management and continuous improvement.