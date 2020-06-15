ValueHealth adds industry veteran with 20+ years experience

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth named former Cerner executive Don Bisbee its new president, the company announced June 11.

What you should know:

1. Mr. Bisbee comes to ValueHealth after a more than 20 year career at Cerner.

2. He'll be at the front of ValueHealth's five platform companies: NueHealth, Muve Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare Re and BridgedCare.

3. Mr. Bisbee will also lead ValueHealth's efforts to grow its technology platform and develop scalable partnerships with health systems and clinician groups.

4. At Cerner, he held several leadership roles and was eventually responsible for leading Cerner's largest market and solution areas.

ValueHealth Executive Chair John Palumbo said: "Don is a recognized industry executive who brings with him a deep understanding of how we can transform healthcare as we know it today. This combined with his proven leadership skills, make him a great fit to lead our company into the future."

More articles on ASCs:

The 'new normal' for ASCs: 16 admins on how the pandemic will change the field forever

Dr. Thomas Vikoren: Same-day TJR 'made all the more important' by COVID-19

Indiana orthopedic practice with surgery center to open

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.