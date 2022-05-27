The blind spots of healthcare with Earl Anderson

Earl Anderson serves as CEO of Knoxville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics.

Mr. Anderson will serve on the panels "Staff Recruitment and Retention: How to Gain a Competitive Edge," "The Next Move for Orthopedic and Spine Supergroups," and "Demonstrating Value with Data: Patient Selection Criteria and Management" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Earl Anderson: My focus today is more on strategy than ever before. There is a tremendous movement in the healthcare industry around consolidation, ASC strategy and value-based care. It requires us to think and rethink our approach to them constantly.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

EA: While these overriding strategies require so much attention, it's challenging to avoid blind spots in our practice's "blocking and tackling." Recruiting and retaining quality people has created headwinds to our overall progress.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

EA: Real estate, ASCs and [management services organization] development are top of mind for our investments and growth, but we cannot forget that people are going to require a higher level of investment as well.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

EA: I really hope true value-based care can continue to track forward. It not only is an opportunity to recognize and reward best practices, but it can genuinely be a roadmap to improving the lives of our patients. The path is still quite long and difficult, but it can be a very exciting journey.