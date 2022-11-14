Tenet CEO dies & more leadership news

Here are three news stories about ASC leaders to know since Oct. 4:

1. Karen Reiter, RN, administrator of DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (Calif.), was named OR Manager's ASC Leader of the Year. The award recognizes leaders who wear many hats and take an active role in advancing their ASCs.

2. Ronald Rittenmeyer, the former executive chair and CEO of Tenet Healthcare, died Oct. 11 at 75. He was named executive chair of Dallas-based Tenet, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, in 2017. Mr. Rittenmeyer served on Tenet's board since 2010, most recently as lead director.

3. Maravai LifeSciences is appointing William Martin as CEO to succeed Caleb Hull. Mr. Hull will help Mr. Martin transition to CEO and continue to serve as chair of the board of directors. Prior to his new role, Mr. Martin served as senior vice president of new business in the genomic medicine department at Danaher Corp.