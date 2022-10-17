Former Tenet CEO dies at 75 

Ronald Rittenmeyer, the former executive chair and CEO of Tenet Healthcare, died Oct. 11 at 75.

He was named executive chair of Dallas-based Tenet, parent company of ASC chain United Surgical Partners International, in 2017. Mr. Rittenmeyer served on Tenet's board since 2010, most recently as lead director.

Mr. Rittenmeyer resigned as executive chair for health reasons Oct. 1, but was slated to serve in that role until the end of 2023. His resignation was treated as termination on account of disability. J. Robert Kerrey, who joined Tenet's board in 2001, was named chair, effective Oct. 1.

Mr. Rittenmeyer stepped down as CEO Sept. 1, succeeded by Tenet Healthcare COO Saum Sutaria, MD.

Throughout the course of his career, he held multiple leadership roles for an information technology services provider, private equity firm, health solutions company, waste management company, and global business process outsourcing and credit recovery company.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ron Rittenmeyer, a dear friend and colleague," the company said in a statement provided to Becker's. "Ron's commitment to advancing healthcare will have a lasting impact on Tenet Healthcare and the communities we serve. Our thoughts are with the Rittenmeyer family, and we are respecting their request for privacy."