Spine surgeon, ASC founder dies in plane crash

Clint Devin, MD, a spine surgeon with Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute, died Dec. 10 after his plane crashed at the top of a mountain in Steamboat Springs, Colo., the Aspen Times reported Dec. 14.

The 46-year-old surgeon was the pilot and sole occupant of an aircraft leaving Cody, Wyo. Denver Air Center lost contact with Dr. Devin Dec. 10 on approach to Steamboat Springs Airport, according to the Aspen Times. The air center contacted the sheriff's office, which was able to track the plane to the area of Emerald Mountain in Steamboat Springs. Dr. Devin was pronounced dead at the scene.

"All of us at Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute are devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend," Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute partners said in a statement to the Aspen Times. "Our community has lost a brilliant spine surgeon who helped many to move forward in their journey toward healing."

"As a father and husband, Clint was dedicated to his family and was thrilled to move them to Steamboat to be part of our active, caring community. As a partner, Dr. Devin was a driver in the creation of the new SOSI practice and the Steamboat Surgical Center. Clint Devin, with his intellect and genuine smile will truly be missed by all of us," the statement said.

Before joining Steamboat Springs-based Steamboat Orthopaedic and Spine Institute, Dr. Devin was the head of spine trauma at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University and an adjunct associate professor of orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"I trust him enough to take care of my family; he's very good at what he did and very good with people," Jon Hamilton, DO, a primary care physician at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and a friend of Dr. Devin, told the Aspen Times. "He's definitely a true loss to the community."