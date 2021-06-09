Restructuring an ASC post-COVID: Q&A with Christina Holloway

Christina Holloway, administrator of the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Bala Cynwyd (Penn.) spoke with Becker's ASC Review on how her center is restructuring policies post-COVID-19.

Question: What is the biggest challenge your center is currently facing, and how are you addressing that issue?

Christina Holloway: Our center is currently in the process of reconstruction, which inherently creates staffing complications with established hours and requires flexibility in terms of facility needs versus job expectations. Coming out of COVID-19 crisis, many people are appreciative of the additional tasks or roles needed for a company to thrive in times of difficulty.

Utilizing this time to reformat needed policy/procedures, as well as review opportunities to improve new hire orientation, has allowed staff at all levels to become a part of a strategic plan that is difficult to devote time and attention to in times of high volume.