Proliance Surgeons names Troy Simonson CEO

Seattle-based Proliance Surgeons, one of the nation's largest surgical practices, named Troy Simonson as its new CEO, according to a Nov. 11 news release.

Mr. Simonson also will maintain his duties asCEO of Minneapolis-based Revo Health, a managed services organization, according to the news release.

He previously served 15 years as CEO of Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minneapolis, now one of the largest orthopedic specialty groups in the country.

Mr. Simonson began as CEO of Proliance Nov. 8.