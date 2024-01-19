Physician vs. ASC leadership pay 

Here are seven stats to know about how physician pay stacks up compared to ASC leadership pay:

1. Twelve percent of ASC leaders reported $200,000 or more in total compensation, up from 3% in 2022, according to an OR Manager survey of 117 leaders.

2. Sixty-eight percent reported total compensation of $120,000 or more, compared to 50% last year.

3. The average wage for ASC leaders in 2023 was up 5.1% compared to 4.24% in 2022.

4. Roughly 74% of the respondents said they received a raise in the last year.

5. The 10 highest-paying physician specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

Plastic surgery: $619,000 Orthopedics: $573,000 Cardiology: $507,000 Urology: $506,000 Gastroenterology: $501,000 Otolaryngology: $485,000 Radiology: $483,000 Oncology: $463,000 Anesthesiology: $448,000 Dermatology: $443,000

6. Primary care physicians earned an average of $260,000 in 2022, with specialists earning an average of $368,000, according to the Medscape report.

7. Physician pay decreased for four specialties from 2021 to 2022 — interventional cardiology, hematology, radiology and pediatrics — and increased for eight specialties — OB-GYN, anesthesiology, non-invasive cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, urology and internal medicine.