Physician vs. ASC leadership pay 

Patsy Newitt  

Here are seven stats to know about how physician pay stacks up compared to ASC leadership pay: 

1. Twelve percent of ASC leaders reported $200,000 or more in total compensation, up from 3% in 2022, according to an OR Manager survey of 117 leaders.

2. Sixty-eight percent reported total compensation of $120,000 or more, compared to 50% last year. 

3. The average wage for ASC leaders in 2023 was up 5.1% compared to 4.24% in 2022. 

4. Roughly 74% of the respondents said they received a raise in the last year.

5. The 10 highest-paying physician specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023.

  1. Plastic surgery: $619,000
  2. Orthopedics: $573,000
  3. Cardiology: $507,000
  4. Urology: $506,000
  5. Gastroenterology: $501,000
  6. Otolaryngology: $485,000
  7. Radiology: $483,000
  8. Oncology: $463,000
  9. Anesthesiology: $448,000
  10. Dermatology: $443,000

6. Primary care physicians earned an average of $260,000 in 2022, with specialists earning an average of $368,000, according to the Medscape report. 

7. Physician pay decreased for four specialties from 2021 to 2022 — interventional cardiology, hematology, radiology and pediatrics — and increased for eight specialties — OB-GYN, anesthesiology, non-invasive cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery, urology and internal medicine. 

