Physician Partners names Goran Jankovic as new CFO

Physician Partners appointed Goran Jankovic as the company's new CFO as of June 27.

In his 20 years of experience in corporate finance and operational leadership, Mr. Jankovic held positions including senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer of WellCare Health Plans.

Mr. Jankovic will work in conjunction with the company's CEO, Mike Polen.

"His background in healthcare growth organizations, both on the provider and payor side, is a perfect fit for what we are working to accomplish," Mr. Polen said in a June 28 news release.