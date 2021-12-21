North Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center Association names administrator as president

The nonprofit North Carolina Ambulatory Surgery Center Association elected Jamie Ridout, MSN, BSN, as president.

Ms. Ridout serves as an administrator for Raleigh-based Capital City Surgery Center, according to a Dec. 17 news release posted on LinkedIn.

NCASCA represents both single-specialty and multispecialty ASCs. The organization was formed when ASCs in the state banded together over concerns of inadequate representation in North Carolina's legislative and regulatory arenas, according to the news release.