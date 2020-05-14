New York ASC nurse awarded for 'dedication, skill and tireless commitment'

Apex Surgical Center's Mary Beth Cappelli, RN, was recognized by New York State Assembly Member Marianne Buttenschon, D-Marcy, for excellence in nursing, the Observer-Dispatch reports.

Ms. Cappelli was one of 35 individuals in the 119th Assembly District to receive Ms. Buttenschon's 2020 Nursing Recognition Awards.

"The ongoing [COVID-19] public health crisis gripping this country has only reaffirmed how invaluable nurses are to our communities," Ms. Buttenschon said. "Every day, they put their health at risk to protect us, and these awards are a way to recognize and honor them for their dedication, skill and tireless commitment."

Apex Surgical Center is a physician-owned facility in Westmoreland, N.Y., that opened in 2015 for primarily orthopedic surgeries, according to CNYhomepage.com.

More articles on surgery centers:

Surgery Partners Q1 revenue up 5.8%, received $45M in CARES Act funding: 6 details

How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares this week

Envision & ValueHealth grow through the COVID-19 pandemic & more — 10 ASC industry notes

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.