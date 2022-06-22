Meet the leaders of the largest ASC chains

Here are 11 leaders of the largest ASC chains to know:

Ronald Rittenmeyer. Executive Chair of Tenet Healthcare (Dallas). Mr. Rittenmeyer was named executive chair at Tenet, parent company of United Surgical Partners International, in 2017. He has been at the helm of 17 different companies and served as CEO of Tenet in addition to his executive chair role from 2017 to 2021. Mr. Rittenmeyer has served on Tenet's board since 2010, most recently as lead director.

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO of United Surgical Partners International (Dallas). Mr. Brodnax joined USPI in 1999 and has previously served as the senior vice president, executive vice president and chief development officer. Before joining USPI, Mr. Brodnax was an assistant vice president at Dallas-based Baylor Healthcare System, now known as Baylor Scott & White Health. He has served on several company boards including Ameripath, K2M and Emerus. UPSI's platform has 312 surgical facilities and more than 11,000 affiliated physicians in 30 states.

Caitlin Zulla. CEO of SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.). Ms. Zulla was named CEO of SCA Health, which recently rebranded from Surgical Care Affiliates, in 2019. Before joining SCA Health, she served as CFO and chief administration officer, responsible for 10 separate business functions at SCA Health, and as a financial and operational leader within Optum. Ms. Zulla previously served as senior vice president of revenue cycle services operations at MedAssets. In a previous role with MedAssets, she oversaw the revenue cycle services division.

Samuel Hazen. CEO of HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Hazen was appointed CEO in 2019. Prior to this role, he served as president and COO of HCA Healthcare. Mr. Hazen also served as president of HCA Healthcare's Western group. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Federation of American Hospitals and the HCA Healthcare Foundation.

Eric Evans. CEO of Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.). Mr. Evans was appointed CEO in 2020. Prior to this role, he was the executive vice president and COO since 2019 of Surgery Partners. Earlier in his career, Mr. Evans held multiple positions at Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, including CEO of Lake Pointe (Texas) Health Network. He was in industrial engineering before entering the healthcare space in 2004.

Jim Rechtin. President and CEO of Envision (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Rechtin became president and CEO of Envision, the parent company of AmSurg, in 2020. He has 23 years of healthcare experience, focusing on delivering value-based care in various medical group settings. Before his current role, he served as the president of OptumCare and before that served as senior vice president of corporate strategy and president of DaVita Medical Group's California market. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rechtin ran operations for a nonprofit health and human services clinic in Indianapolis.

Stacey Berner, MD. CEO of SurgCenter Development (Towson, Md.). Dr. Berner became the CEO in 2016. He joined SurgCenter Development in 2012 as a principal and served as president before taking on the CEO role. Prior to joining SurgCenter, he worked as an orthopedic surgeon at the Advanced Centers for Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Baltimore. Dr. Berner has worked as an orthopedic hand surgeon for more than 18 years.

David Young. President and CEO of PE GI Solutions (Jamison, Pa.). Mr. Young joined PE GI Solutions in 2018. He is responsible for PE GI Solutions' strategic direction and service development. Prior to his current role, Mr. Young served as CEO of Privia Health and as CFO and interim president of Smile Brands.

Gregg Miller, MD. Senior Vice President of Operations at Azura Vascular Care (Jacksonville, Fla.). Dr. Miller was named the senior vice president of operations in 2020. He also serves as the senior vice president of operations for Edina, Minn.-based National Cardiovascular Partners. In his role, he oversees initiatives to ensure that Azura's systems, processes and procedures are aligned. Prior to these positions, Dr. Miller served as the vice president of operations of Fresenius Vascular Care in Berwyn, Pa.

Don Bisbee. CEO of ValueHealth (Leawood, Kan.). Mr. Bisbee was named the CEO in 2021 and president in 2020. In his role, he leads all aspects of ValueHeatlh and its strategies. Prior to his positions at ValueHealth, Mr. Bisbee served as the senior vice president in three different divisions at Cerner: clinical and business strategy, ITWorks and DeviceWorks.

Goran Dragolovic. CEO of Covenant Physician Partners (Nashville, Tenn.). Mr. Dragolovic became president and CEO in 2011. He has spent more than 30 years leading healthcare service organizations. Prior to this role, he served as CEO of Women's Health, a practice management company. Mr. Dragolovic has expertise in managing physician partnerships. Previously, he spent nearly seven years at Surgical Care Affiliates and at Optum.