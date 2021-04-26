ECG Management Consultants names exec

ECG Management Consultants, a national consulting firm that works with ASCs, named Nick van Terheyden, MD, as principal of ECG's digital health practice.

Dr. van Terheyden will use his role in digital health innovation to improve patient outcomes and support healthcare organizations' long-term success and financial sustainability, according to an April 26 press release.

He has served as the CEO of Incremental Healthcare, the CMO of Dell, and the chief medical information officer of Nuance Communications, according to his LinkedIn.

Dr. van Terheyden is a trusted industry adviser on using technology solutions to drive change, the release said.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASCs included in $1.9B Mass General expansion plan

10 states with the fewest employed physicians

Why ASCs are the key to orthopedic success: Q&A with Dr. Mark Kerner

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.