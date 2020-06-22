Dr. Lance Kugler: 4 drawbacks of open-access ASCs

Lance Kugler, MD, has practiced in both open-access and office-based ASCs, according to an article he penned for Cataract & Refractive Surgery Today.

Dr. Kugler's open-access ASC provided high-quality care and a patient experience that was "better than at just about any other outpatient surgery facility" in the area, he said. However, there were some drawbacks:

1. Committee approval was required to purchase any new device or technology.

2. Surgery scheduling challenges arose from multiple surgeons practicing at the center.

3. "Cumbersome" billing for premium cataract surgery or cash-pay procedures confused patients.

4. Lasik patients tended to be more satisfied after office-based procedures than patients who had intraocular lens procedures at the open-access ASC.

