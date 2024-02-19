ASCs' labor cost predicament 

High labor costs paired with worker shortages have been affecting ASCs' ability to staff their centers.

In the last year, 56% of ASCs have seen an increase in volume, but 68% of facilities are still having a more difficult time recruiting experienced operating room nurses, according to a 2023 survey from ORManager.

The trend is reflected nationwide. U.S. companies saw the highest level of job cuts in January since early 2023 and the lowest planned hiring level for the month since 2009, according to a report from CNBC.

Additionally, labor costs are rising across the country.

From 2022 to 2023, the percentage of healthcare providers with an internal minimum wage of more than $15 per hour went from 15.6% to 29.1%, according to a recent survey from consulting firm SullivanCotter. Additionally, 90% of providers have an internal hourly minimum wage higher than the federal, state and local wage.

ASCs in many markets have to compete for staff with hospitals, who are able to offer higher salaries. As a result, many ASC leaders are looking to implement creative solutions to recruit and retain staff.





