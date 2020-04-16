AMA supports legislation to provide one-time grant to ASCs

The American Medical Association petitioned legislators to increase financial relief to clinician practices across the U.S.

What you should know:

1. The AMA is calling for an array of financial relief measures, including:

Adjustments to Medicare and Medicaid payment provisions

Increased telemedicine coverage

Expanded small-business loan funding

Tuition relief for medical students

Medical liability protections

2. The letter also supports legislation from Sens. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., that would provide ASCs and clinicians an emergency one-time grant equal to their total payroll from Jan. 1 to April 1, 2019.

3. The letter was supported by 137 national and state-level professional societies.

