9.4% of healthcare providers will 'definitely' change careers — 5 survey insights

Just under 10 percent of providers are "definitely making a career change" in the next year, according to The Medicus Firm's "2020 Practice Preference & Relocation Survey."

The Medicus Firm, a national physician search company, collected survey responses from 2,464 providers in its proprietary physician database and American Medical Association data in June and July.

Of the roughly 66.7 percent of respondents who provided demographic information, about 67 percent held MDs, and 11.5 percent had DOs. Nearly 6 percent were physician assistants, and 15.5 percent were nurse practitioners.

When asked if they were planning to change careers in the next 12 months, here's how they responded:

1. Not very likely: 30.9 percent

2. Definitely not making a career change: 26.7 percent

3. Neutral/not sure: 20.9 percent

4. Likely to make a career change 11.9 percent

5. Definitely making a career change: 9.4 percent

More articles on surgery centers:

President Trump contracts COVID-19 — What it could mean for the administration

The big opportunities for ASCs today: 2 physician perspectives

10 facts and statistics on otolaryngology | 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.