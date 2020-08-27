79% of specialists increased telemedicine use dugin COVID-19

Specialty physicians pivoted hard to telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some 79 percent of specialists reporting utilization increases, according to GlobalData.

Twenty percent of specialists said their usage remained the same. Prior to the pandemic, less than 50 percent of specialists used telemedicine to treat patients.

Post-pandemic, 30 percent of specialists reported an increase in telehealth use between 81 percent and 100 percent, while 13 percent reported an increase between 61 percent and 80 percent.

More than 75 percent of respondents said they'd continue to use telemedicine to see patients going forward.

