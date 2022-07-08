7 ASC industry leaders to know

Several of the top leaders in the ASC space will be speaking at Becker’s 28th Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs in October to share their visions for the future of health and healthcare.

Below is a list of seven leaders who will be speaking.

Alicia Gipson. Administrator at Ambulatory Surgery Center of Killeen (Killeen, Texas). Ms. Gipson works as an administrator at the Ambulatory Surgery Center of Killeen. The center specializes in advanced pain treatment and pain management, including chronic pain caused by different diseases.

Jessica Greene. Administrator at Physicians' Surgery Center (Prairie Village, Kan.). Ms. Greene has been at the Physicians’ Surgery Center since 2014, working as both an administrator and the director of nursing. She is a healthcare advocate and believes in balancing the personal and the profitable. The center focuses heavily on both surgery and the after care and recovery.

Amanda Hawkins, BSN, RN, CASC, CAIP. Administrator at The Surgery Center of Charleston (Charleston, S.C.). Ms. Hawkins has been an administrator and board member at The Surgery Center of Charleston since 2010. She has also worked as a nurse and a director with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, East Cooper Regional Medical Center and Charleston ENT & Allergy. She has experience advocating for cost-effective surgeries and procedures for patients.

Tracy Helmer, MBA, BSN, RN, CSSM, CNOR. Administrator at Seven Hills ASC (Henderson, Nev.). Mr. Helmer has been with Seven Hills ASC since 2020. He has experience as a manager for both surgical services and outpatient surgeries, and has experience with team leadership quality management and healthcare management.

Adam Hornback. Administrator at North Texas Team Care Surgery Center (Mesquite, Texas). Mr. Hornback has been at North Texas Team Care Surgery Center since 2021. He also serves as the COO of Hinkapin, a social marketing firm. The center focuses on quality procedures and flat-rate pricing for patients without insurance.

Carla Lauenstein, RN. Administrator at Southwest Lincoln Surgery Center (Lincoln, Neb.). Ms. Lauenstein has been at Southwest Lincoln Surgery Center since 2009, working as a registered nurse from 2009-11 before taking over in an administrative role. She has experience in nursing, healthcare, healthcare management and customer service.

Helen Lowenwirth, CASC. Administrator at East Side Endoscopy (Riverhead. N.Y.). Ms. Lowenwirth has been with East Side Endoscopy since 2012. She has experience with leadership and management. East Side Endoscopy focuses on providing gastrointestinal services to patients living in the surrounding communities.