65+ ASCs hiring administrators

Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring at least 16 administrators nationally.

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool and Indeed.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Amsurg is hiring administrators for the Bend (Ore.) Surgery Center. Learn more.

2. Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates is hiring administrators for:

Mohawk Surgery Center in Minneola, Fla. Learn more.

Eye Specialist Surgery Center in Muncie, Ind. Learn more.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring administrators for:

4. USPI is hiring administrators for:

5. Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute in Crown Point, Ind., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

6. Essex Specialized Surgical Institute in West Orange, N.J., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

7. An unspecified center in Coral Springs, Fla., is looking for an administrator. Learn more.

8. Hinsdale (Ill.) Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

9. Sentara Obici Ambulatory Surgery in Suffolk, Va., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

10. Parkway Surgery Center in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

11. Fullerton (Calif.) Surgical Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

12. Marion Eye Centers & Optical in Mount Vernon, Ill., is hiring a facility administrator. Learn more.

13. The Surgery Center of Las Cruces (N.M.) is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

14. Hagerstown, Md.-based Cumberland Valley Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

15. An unspecified ASC in Portland, Ore., that performs 13,000 procedures annually is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

16. An unspecified ASC in Seattle is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

17. A new ASC in Knoxville, Tenn., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

18. Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Ala., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

19. An unspecified center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

20. An unspecified center in Sacramento, Calif., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

21. Oregon Outpatient Surgery Center in Portland is hiring a facility administrator. Learn more.

22. An unspecified center affiliated with Advanced Medical Resources is hiring an administrator in Fairfax, Va. Learn more.

23. Minimally Invasive Surgicenter in Delray Beach, Fla., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

24. Spokane (Wash.) Urology is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

25. Michigan Neurology Associates in Clinton Township, is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

26. Orthopaedic Surgery Center in Gainesville, Fla., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

27. Novant Health is hiring an ASC administrator in Winston-Salem, N.C. Learn more.

28. Novant Health is hiring an ASC administrator in Kernersville, N.C. Learn more.

29. An unspecified center affiliated with Surgical Management Professionals in Lenox Township, Mich., is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

30. Tracy (Calif.) Surgery Center is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

31. Wyomissing (Pa.) Surgical Services is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

32. Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia is hiring an ASC administrator. Learn more.

33. Intermountain Healthcare is hiring an ASC administrator in Saint George, Utah. Learn more.

34. Momentum Specialty Surgery Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, is hiring an administrator. Learn more.

35. Fresenius Medical Care is hiring an ASC administrator in Woodland Park, N.J. Learn more.

36. Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Centers is hiring an ASC administrator. Learn more.





