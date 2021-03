6 ASCs hiring administrators

Here's a roundup of ASCs hiring administrators, using LinkedIn's Job Search tool:

1. Salem (Ore.) Outpatient Surgery Center is seeking a surgery center administrator.

2. Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International is hiring administrators for:

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is hiring an administrator for an unspecified surgery center in Coral Springs, Fla.

