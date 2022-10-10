5 Surgery Partners leaders to know

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners is one of the largest ASC chains in the country.

Here are five leaders to know, pulled from the company's website.

1. Wayne DeVeydt. Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. DeVeydt was appointed chairman in January 2020. Before that, he served as CEO and director since 2019. Prior to joining Surgery Partners, Mr. DeVeydt was the executive vice president and CFO of Anthem for almost a decade, overseeing more than $82 billion in annual revenues.

2. Eric Evans. CEO and Director. Mr. Evans was appointed CEO and director in January 2020, previously serving as executive vice president and COO since April 2019. He also formerly served as Tenet Healthcare's president of hospital operations and CEO of Tenet's Texas region.

3. Dave Doherty. Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Doherty was appointed EVP in February 2022, previously serving as Surgery Partners' senior vice president of corporate finance and controller. Prior to joining Surgery Partners in 2018, he held senior financial management roles at Aetna.

4. Jennifer Baldock. Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative and Development Officer. Ms. Baldock was named chief administrative and development officer in February 2019, but has served as executive vice president and general counsel of Surgery Partners since its acquisition of Symbion in 2014.

5. Marissa Britteham. Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Ms. Britteham was appointed chief strategy officer in January 2022. Prior to that she led growth at Cityblock Health and Medicaid Partnerships at Evolent Health and was an associate partner at McKinsey & Company.