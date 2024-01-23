2 new ASC chain CEOs

ASC chains AmSurg and United Surgical Partners International have revamped their leadership over the past year by selecting new CEOs to lead their companies.

Here's what to know about the new and upcoming leaders:

AmSurg

In November, AmSurg named Jeff Snodgrass as CEO. He previously served as president of the company and has been with AmSurg since September 2020.

USPI

In January 2023, Andy Johnston was tapped to become the next CEO of USPI, replacing Brett Brodnax, who is retiring. He previously served as the company's chief administrative officer and joined USPI in 2001.