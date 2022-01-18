10 administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you'd like to nominate an administrator for the list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Trina Cole is the administrator of St Luke’s Surgicenter-Lee's Summit (Mo.), where she has served since March 2019. Under her leadership, her center's employee turnover rate has been 2 percent or less.

2. Bobbi Freeman, RN, is the administrator of Harbin Clinic GI Lab Rome (Ga.) and Cartersville (Ga.), where she has served since November 2017. She recently spoke with Becker's about her struggles with staff shortages amid COVID-19 infections and vaccination requirements.

3. Debby Murphy is the CEO and administrator of Greensboro (N.C.) Specialty Surgery Center, where she has served since September 2009. She also serves on the board of the North Carolina ASC association.

4. Cindy Vasquez, RN, is the administrator of Central California Endoscopy Center in Fresno. Her center specializes in the examination of the esophagus, stomach and colon, and was founded as a partnership between gastroenterologists, colorectal surgeons and ASC management company AmSurg.

5. Kelly Norman is the administrator of the Advanced Family Surgery Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn., where she has served since July 2012. She also is the treasurer of the Tennessee ASC association.

6. Debra Fin is the administrator of Great Lakes Bay Surgery & Endoscopy Center in Midland, Mich., where she has served since 2017. She recently spoke with Becker's about how she's managing staff shortages and integration.

7. Amanda Harris, RN, is the clinical manager and director of nursing of the Eye Surgery Center of Homewood in Birmingham, Ala. Ms. Harris played an instrumental role in implementing her ASC's EMR system.

8. Paula Miller is the administrator for NWO Orthopedic Surgery Center in Findlay, Ohio, where she has served since April 2020. Her center offers joint arthroscopies, total knee and total hip arthroplasty, pain management and sports injury treatment, among other procedures.

9. Andi Boren, RN, is the administrator of Eye Consultants of Texas/LoneStar Ambulatory Surgery Center in Grapevine, Texas. Her multispecialty center offers podiatry, general surgery and plastic surgery, among other services.

10. Stephanie Painter is the administrator of The Eye Surgery Center of Chattanooga (Tenn.) where she has served since March 2004. She also serves as the secretary of the Tennessee ASC association.