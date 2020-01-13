Surgery Partners names new CEO — 4 insights

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Surgery Partners shook up its corporate structure, appointing Eric Evans CEO.

What you should know:

1. Former CEO Wayne DeVeydt was named executive chairman of the company's board of directors. He'll also continue to lead the company's long-term strategy and business development efforts.

2. Mr. Evans will also join Surgery Partners' board of directors. He joined Surgery Partners as executive vice president and COO in April 2019. Mr. Evans will continue to oversee the company's operations and take over oversight of several key company functions. He'll report to Mr. DeVeydt.

3. Surgery Partners board member Devin O'Reilly said the transition will "capitalize on the strengths of the company's executive team." He added that the appointment will allow Mr. DeVeydt to focus his efforts on business development.

4. The company also reaffirmed its 2019 guidance, expecting to post low full-year single-digit revenue growth.

