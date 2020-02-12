Former Covenant exec to head East Coast orthopedic, neurosurgery practice

Timothy F. Corvino, MD, is joining Greenwich, Conn.-based Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists as its new CEO March 1.

Dr. Corvino previously was COO of Covenant Physician Partners, a former ASC operator turned physician services organization. ONS, a private equity backed orthopedic and spine group, has 26 physicians practicing in three locations in Connecticut and New York. The group also includes an ASC, physical therapy and ancillary services.

"I look forward to working with the physician leaders and employees as we continue serving the tri-state region, while also developing a broader regional growth strategy with like-minded musculoskeletal physicians and practices that are committed to clinical excellence, share our values and want to shape the future of healthcare delivery," Dr. Corvino said.

